Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024
3 to 6 p.m.
6:30 to 8 p.m.
Green Music Center, Sonoma State University
1801 East Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park
Stephanie Izard, James Beard “Best Chef: Great Lakes” recipient 2013, and 2011 Food & Wine “Best New Chef,” is the Executive Chef and Owner of five Chicago restaurants: Girl & the Goat, Little Goat, Duck Duck Goat, Cabra, as well as bakery Sugargoat, and two Los Angeles restaurants - Girl & the Goat LA and Cabra LA. Izard also won the coveted title of “Iron Chef” in 2017 and was the 4th winner of Bravo’s Top Chef in 2008.
