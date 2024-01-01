Presenting and Founding Sponsor

Award-Winning Chef and Restaurateur

Executive Chef and Owner, Girl & the Goat, Little Goat, and More

Author of 'Girl in the Kitchen' and 'Gather & Graze'

TV Personality and Winner, Food Network's 'Iron Chef'

Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024

3 to 6 p.m.
The Experience
6:30 to 8 p.m.
The Speaker

Green Music Center, Sonoma State University
1801 East Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park

Stephanie Izard, James Beard “Best Chef: Great Lakes” recipient 2013, and 2011 Food & Wine “Best New Chef,” is the Executive Chef and Owner of five Chicago restaurants: Girl & the Goat, Little Goat, Duck Duck Goat, Cabra, as well as bakery Sugargoat, and two Los Angeles restaurants - Girl & the Goat LA and Cabra LA. Izard also won the coveted title of “Iron Chef” in 2017 and was the 4th winner of Bravo’s Top Chef in 2008.

Presenting and Founding Partner

Supporting Partners

Contributing Partner

Community Inclusion Partner

Venue Partner
